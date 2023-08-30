Focus on innovation

Designed for easy Matter development, the K32W148 EVK from NXP allows full access to the K32W148 wireless MCU. The device includes a built-in 2,4 GHz PCB F-antenna or SMA connection for Matter over Thread, Zigbee, or Bluetooth Low Energy connections. The MCU on the evaluation board is based on a 96 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, with a dedicated CM3 radio core and EdgeLock Secure Enclave.
The board includes an MCU-Link debug probe, buttons, switches, LEDs and integrated sensors, and an Arduino shield connector, a MikroE Click connector and other headers for easy connections to add-on boards. As part of NXP’s Matter development platforms, the K32W148 EVK includes design-ready software for Matter standalone and hosted systems.
The evaluation board, design files for the K32W148 EVK board are available for download.
