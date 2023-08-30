New power module e-book
30 August 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has introduced a new e-book into its power module resource library to support aerospace, defence and satellite applications.
Vicor’s new e-book details the innovation needed to manage high power demands across the aerospace, defence and satellite sectors. Titled ‘Innovative and reliable power solutions for mission critical applications’, it highlights case studies and technical
articles to provide readers with in-depth knowledge and application-specific insights into designing better power delivery networks.
Satellite operators are offering increasingly more sophisticated on-board processing capabilities, necessitating the use of the latest ultra-deep-submicron FPGAs and ASICs. These have demanding, low-voltage, high-current, power requirements and OEMs are being challenged to offer more functionality from smaller payloads and platforms. Additionally, as electronic systems are becoming more standardised in defence applications, there is a demand for increased interoperability, scalability and reliability.
Size, weight and power (SWaP) are always target parameters and Vicor’s lightweight compact high-density power modules provide flexibility for power system designers. The new e-book examines a range of challenges and modular solutions, and presents technical advice using Vicor’s power modules.
To download the e-book visit http://bitly.ws/NZ8z
