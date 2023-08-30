Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Reference design for a 5,8 GHz LNA receiver

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has allocated the unlicensed 5,8 GHz industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) radio frequency band for use worldwide. Advancements in wireless technologies and standards, and having minimal regulatory compliance requirements, have made this frequency band popular for short range, wireless communication systems.

The 5,8 GHz band is preferred for short-range digital communication applications (such as Wi-Fi) because of the number of channels and the bandwidth available. While the transmission range is shorter than that of the 2,4 GHz band, its 150 MHz bandwidth accommodates up to 23 non-overlapping Wi-Fi channels. Additional common uses include software-defined radio, wireless access points, public safety radio, wireless repeaters, and LTE/4G infrastructure.

Analogue Devices has released a reference design for a USB-powered 5,8 GHz RF LNA receiver with output power protection. The design provides 23 dB gain, robust overpower monitoring, and protection all in a small footprint. The input is unfiltered, maintaining a noise figure of 2 dB, while a bandpass filter at the output attenuates out-of-band interferers.

The RF inputs and outputs are standard SMA connectors, and the entire design is powered from a single micro-USB connector.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/P7wd


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.

Read more...
Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS
RS South Africa News
In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company.

Read more...
Nanometre-precision piezo actuators
RS South Africa Electronics Technology
TDK Corporation has announced two new piezo actuators that are characterised by a wide dynamic range, a high force-to-volume ratio, but with precision in the nanometre range.

Read more...
Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.

Read more...
Microwave wideband synthesiser
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.

Read more...
The switch to 400G Ethernet
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.

Read more...
IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss?
Otto Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.

Read more...
SP3T switch with integrated bias network
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Macom MASW-011174 is an SP3T PIN diode switch, with integrated bias network, is offered in a lead-free 3 x 3 mm QFN surface-mount plastic package.

Read more...
Modem module for the LPWAN market
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.

Read more...
The next evolution in the industrial router range
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is its seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover, and engine failover (in the case of their dual engine routers).

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved