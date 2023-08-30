Reference design for a 5,8 GHz LNA receiver

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has allocated the unlicensed 5,8 GHz industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) radio frequency band for use worldwide. Advancements in wireless technologies and standards, and having minimal regulatory compliance requirements, have made this frequency band popular for short range, wireless communication systems.
The 5,8 GHz band is preferred for short-range digital communication applications (such as Wi-Fi) because of the number of channels and the bandwidth available. While the transmission range is shorter than that of the 2,4 GHz band, its 150 MHz bandwidth accommodates up to 23 non-overlapping Wi-Fi channels. Additional common uses include software-defined radio, wireless access points, public safety radio, wireless repeaters, and LTE/4G infrastructure.
Analogue Devices has released a reference design for a USB-powered 5,8 GHz RF LNA receiver with output power protection. The design provides 23 dB gain, robust overpower monitoring, and protection all in a small footprint. The input is unfiltered, maintaining a noise figure of 2 dB, while a bandpass filter at the output attenuates out-of-band interferers.
The RF inputs and outputs are standard SMA connectors, and the entire design is powered from a single micro-USB connector.
