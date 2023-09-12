Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
30 August 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation. The webinar will cover how UWB works, standardisation efforts put in place, and NXP’s unique UWB Trimension portfolio.
Sunway communication will present its ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions, including modules and development kits based on NXP’s Trimension portfolio for consumer and industrial applications, which includes device tracking, real-time locating systems, and access control.
The devices use Time-of-Flight and Angle-of-Arrival measurements to determine relative positions in three dimensions with a high degree of accuracy. Sunway UWB modules, in combination with advanced antenna design, enables the full UWB solution into mobile and IoT devices.
Arrow will present the potential of UWB technology and computer vision in transforming numerous industries, and how to seamlessly integrate UWB into various domains, providing comprehensive solutions and showing some real-world demonstrations. Besides introducing software, they will also speak about AI and end-to-end system development.
Date: 12 September 2023
Time: 10:00 SAST
For more information visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2774313460711191385
