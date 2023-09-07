Webinar: PSoC multitouch application development

Infineon is hosting a webinar titled ‘Enhancing automotive touch application development with Infineon automotive PSoC multitouch devices’. During the webinar, attendees will discover the streamlined process for crafting dream automotive touch applications, and learn how Infineon devices and design applications can enhance the design process and ensure a swift development cycle.
The Infineon approach is user-centric, ensuring an intuitive and engaging interface that captivates an audience. The agile development allows for rapid prototyping, delivering results in record time. The webinar will also cover cutting-edge technology to create a robust and futuristic touch application, while guaranteeing top-notch performance and reliability.
Read more...Intelligent solutions for smart homes Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
With STMicroelectronics’ Smart Home solutions, designs can be tailored to the perfect connected and intelligent home, where functionalities are simplified, security is enhanced, and energy consumption is optimised.
Read more...Automotive microcontroller family Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The family features a 2D graphics engine, sound processing, two Arm Cortex-M7 CPUs for primary processing running at up to 320 MHz, and an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU for peripheral and security processing.
Read more...Tailor-made maintenance solution Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon’s latest webinar aims to introduce attendees to the different ways of enabling predictive maintenance, and to provide a clear path to success in its implementation.