Webinar: PSoC multitouch application development

30 August 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon is hosting a webinar titled ‘Enhancing automotive touch application development with Infineon automotive PSoC multitouch devices’. During the webinar, attendees will discover the streamlined process for crafting dream automotive touch applications, and learn how Infineon devices and design applications can enhance the design process and ensure a swift development cycle.

The Infineon approach is user-centric, ensuring an intuitive and engaging interface that captivates an audience. The agile development allows for rapid prototyping, delivering results in record time. The webinar will also cover cutting-edge technology to create a robust and futuristic touch application, while guaranteeing top-notch performance and reliability.

Date: 7 September 2023

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/psoc-webinar

