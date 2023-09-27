Events

27 September 2023 Events

2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum

8 November

Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor and technology sector. GSA orchestrates this distinctive forum, where pioneers and authorities in the ecosystem convene, fostering insightful dialogues concerning innovation and prospects for collaboration that mould the industry’s future and its influence on emerging markets. An incredible lineup of global leaders in the evolving markets driving the semiconductor industry will be speaking at this year’s event.

Register at https://bitly.ws/UJBt

SEMICON Europa

14-17 November 2023

Munich, Germany

Co-located with productronika in Munich, SEMICON creates the strongest single event for electronics manufacturing in Europe. Combining top-notch keynotes with the world-class exhibition, the event offers an insight into future market trends and a place to network with manufacturers and suppliers. The event includes the Advanced Packaging forum, Smart Manufacturing and Mobility section, MEMS and Imaging Sensors Summit, and a workforce development section.

Register at https://www.semiconeuropa.org

productronika

14-17 November 2023

Munich, Germany

As the world’s leading trade fair, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, reflecting the rapid pace of technological development in all areas of the industry. The show presents the technologies and solutions for electronics production, and provides in-depth insights into the latest trends in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations. Held every two years, the world of electronics production meets in Munich, where exhibitors and visitors from all over the world use the trade fair as an important meeting place and source of inspiration for the industry.

Register at https://productronica.com/en/





