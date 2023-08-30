Time and frequency metrology course
30 August 2023
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.
The aim of course is to provide an introduction to time and frequency measurements in general, and the specific requirements needed to ensure traceability in accredited calibration laboratories. The course covers a thorough overview, both theoretical as well as practical, and ensures that attendees are given the skills needed to calibrate equipment that requires time and frequency measurement and/or traceability.
All T&F; Metrologists are encouraged to attend. A prerequisite for attending the course is an understanding of the ‘Uncertainty of Measurement’ principle. Attendees are also required to bring along, and know how to use, their own scientific calculators.
Date: 23-25 October 2023
For more information visit http://apps.nla.org.za/course_reg/register.php
