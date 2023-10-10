Webinar – Battery management solutions for energy storage
30 August 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics, in collaboration with Analogue Device and Wurth Elektronik, have teamed up to offer a new Webinar titled ‘Battery management solutions for energy storage applications’.
As energy usage moves away from fossil fuels to electricity and renewable generation, this is driving the need for energy storage systems (ESS) on both residential and utility scale. This webinar will show solutions for ESS, design considerations for higher isolations, and how to implement battery management solutions.
The webinar will cover the following topics of interest:
• Battery management solutions for residential and Utility Scale Energy storage systems.
• How design isolation and circuit protection can ensure safe and reliable operations.
• Accurate monitoring solutions for maximum usable battery capacity and longevity.
Date: 10 October 2023
Time: 15:00 (SAST)
For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/webinar-ADIWE-batterymanagement-emea-lp
Further reading:
GL series Li-ion battery
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Enertec Megatank GL48100 is a new Li-ion battery with a capacity of 5,12 kWh, providing a substantial amount of energy storage for most commercial and residential applications.
Read more...
High-performance power tool reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The design showcases the capabilities of the ST’s STM32G4 MCU and STDRIVE101 gate driver in powering six MOSFETs.
Read more...
3-Phase VPX PSU for military applications
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its new 3-Phase 100 to 140 V, 47 to 800 Hz AC input, VPX power supply for critical military and aerospace applications.
Read more...
Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.
Read more...
Using a voltage converter to improve battery efficiency
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
How to extend the battery life of a device by adding a nanopower converter to an existing system, providing an increase in battery life of up to 20%.
Read more...
Non-isolated flyback switcher IC
Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has launched a new non-isolated flyback switcher IC with best-in-class efficiency and light-load operation for small power supplies.
Read more...
CCG series of DC/DC converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
The CCG series DC/DC converters by TDK-Lambda have been designed as miniature and universal systems, with their two main characteristic properties being an enclosed, compact body and a wide range of input voltages.
Read more...
New power module e-book
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has introduced a new e-book detailing the innovation needed to manage high power demands across the aerospace, defence and satellite sectors.
Read more...
60 W DC-DC FEM for military applications
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
GAIA Converter has launched a fully integrated 60 W DC-DC front-end module that greatly simplifies the design of military power converter architectures.
Read more...
Reliable PoL digital regulators
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.
Read more...