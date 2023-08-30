October Masterclass series

30 August 2023 News

Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions. Two of the webinars should be of special interest to local readers.

On 24 October, Quectel will be hosting a webinar on ‘Advanced remote tank monitoring’. Advanced remote tank monitoring is vital for many industries, and that importance is increasing – its shipment segment alone is now experiencing 31,1% YoY growth. As markets across the world mature and turn to IoT methods for monitoring the status and consumption of resources, a huge opportunity lies ahead for those who can support demand for remote tank monitoring solutions.

On 26 October, Quectel’s webinar is titled ‘New 3GPP release 17 5G modules based on SDX35 and SDX7x platforms’. 5G RedCap (reduced capability) brings a new range of capabilities to the IoT by enabling applications that require high reliability, low latency, and speeds typically between ultra-eMBB and LPWA – but which do not rely on the upper range of data speeds that 5G can enable. A crucial innovation propelling this new technology forward is Qualcomm’s SDX35. This Masterclass will explain how the SDX35 is being integrated with Quectel modules to enable state-of-the-art capabilities that draw on 5G for what they need, but can save resources by ignoring what they do not – enabling a wave of new 5G RedCap IoT devices that occupy the space between high-data and low-power IoT applications.

