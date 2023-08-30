Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

October Masterclass series

30 August 2023 News

Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions. Two of the webinars should be of special interest to local readers.

On 24 October, Quectel will be hosting a webinar on ‘Advanced remote tank monitoring’. Advanced remote tank monitoring is vital for many industries, and that importance is increasing – its shipment segment alone is now experiencing 31,1% YoY growth. As markets across the world mature and turn to IoT methods for monitoring the status and consumption of resources, a huge opportunity lies ahead for those who can support demand for remote tank monitoring solutions.

On 26 October, Quectel’s webinar is titled ‘New 3GPP release 17 5G modules based on SDX35 and SDX7x platforms’. 5G RedCap (reduced capability) brings a new range of capabilities to the IoT by enabling applications that require high reliability, low latency, and speeds typically between ultra-eMBB and LPWA – but which do not rely on the upper range of data speeds that 5G can enable. A crucial innovation propelling this new technology forward is Qualcomm’s SDX35. This Masterclass will explain how the SDX35 is being integrated with Quectel modules to enable state-of-the-art capabilities that draw on 5G for what they need, but can save resources by ignoring what they do not – enabling a wave of new 5G RedCap IoT devices that occupy the space between high-data and low-power IoT applications.

For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: [email protected]
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Expansion to DesignSpark capabilities
News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark, with its new Product Design Centre.

Read more...
LTE Cat4 smart module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s SC696S LTE Cat4 smart module series targets applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions.

Read more...
ColorTokens partners with Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow News
ColorTokens Inc. has partnered with Altron Arrow to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

Read more...
EBV Electronik wins best distributor award
EBV Electrolink News
EBV Elektronik has been recognised by STMicroelectronics as its ‘2022 Best Performing Distributor in EMEA’, after showing the highest POS growth and best demand creation results.

Read more...
MACOM to acquire part of Wolfspeed
RFiber Solutions News
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the radio frequency business of Wolfspeed.

Read more...
Funding for zinc-based batteries
News
The US Department of Energy has approved a loan of almost $400 million to an energy startup, which will allow it to scale up its production of its zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium chemistry.

Read more...
Successful review of PolarFire FPGAs crypto design
ASIC Design Services News
System architects and designers have received acknowledgement of the security of their designs that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs.

Read more...
Electricity wheeled via Cape Town’s grid
News
The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid.

Read more...
SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day tournament
News
The annual tournament, run in conjunction with Tangible Africa, sees more than 6000 learners from across the continent participate.

Read more...
Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS
RS South Africa News
In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved