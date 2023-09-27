Updated portable library API

27 September 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Holt Integrated Circuits has announced a major update to the Application Programming Interface (API) for its MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals. The Holt Portable Library (HPL) API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions, and enabling software portability for all Holt devices across multiple platforms and processors.

The new HPL release is thread-safe and re-entrant, ensuring that multiple threads can operate on the same code without errors. A new monitor feature (RT-MT Stack Assist Mode) allows more efficient handling of interrupts, expanding application capability and avoiding the need to regularly service the interrupt log buffer in Holt 1553 terminals.

Holt currently provides an Application Development Kit (ADK-2130mPCIe-2) reference design in the form of a full-size F2 Mini PCIe card. The card features two of Holt’s HI-2130 MIL-STD 1553 terminals with integrated transformers and is designed to operate in a PC or single-board computer running a Linux OS. The reference design includes a schematic, BOM, board layout files, PCIe interface FPGA source code, Holt Portable Library API and a sample project, enabling the user to easily port this solution to existing designs or boards.

