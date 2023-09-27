Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI

To address the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) computing at the edge of the network, and its associated inferencing algorithms, Intelligent Hardware Korea (IHWK) is developing a neuromorphic computing platform for neurotechnology devices and field-programmable neuromorphic devices. Microchip Technology, via its Silicon Storage Technology (SST) subsidiary, is assisting with development of this platform by providing an evaluation system for its SuperFlash memBrain neuromorphic memory solution. The solution is based on Microchip’s industry-proven non-volatile memory SuperFlash technology, and is optimised to perform vector matrix multiplication (VMM) for neural networks through an analogue in-memory compute approach.

The memBrain technology evaluation kit is designed to enable IHWK to demonstrate the absolute power efficiency of its neuromorphic computing platform for running inferencing algorithms at the edge. The end goal is to create an ultra-low-power analogue processing unit (APU) for applications such as generative AI models, autonomous cars, medical diagnosis, voice processing, security/surveillance, and commercial drones.

The final APU is expected to optimise system-level algorithms for inferencing and operate between 20-80 TeraOPS per Watt, which is currently the best performance available for a computing-in-memory solution designed for use in battery-powered devices.

