Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI

To address the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) computing at the edge of the network, and its associated inferencing algorithms, Intelligent Hardware Korea (IHWK) is developing a neuromorphic computing platform for neurotechnology devices and field-programmable neuromorphic devices. Microchip Technology, via its Silicon Storage Technology (SST) subsidiary, is assisting with development of this platform by providing an evaluation system for its SuperFlash memBrain neuromorphic memory solution. The solution is based on Microchip’s industry-proven non-volatile memory SuperFlash technology, and is optimised to perform vector matrix multiplication (VMM) for neural networks through an analogue in-memory compute approach.
The memBrain technology evaluation kit is designed to enable IHWK to demonstrate the absolute power efficiency of its neuromorphic computing platform for running inferencing algorithms at the edge. The end goal is to create an ultra-low-power analogue processing unit (APU) for applications such as generative AI models, autonomous cars, medical diagnosis, voice processing, security/surveillance, and commercial drones.
The final APU is expected to optimise system-level algorithms for inferencing and operate between 20-80 TeraOPS per Watt, which is currently the best performance available for a computing-in-memory solution designed for use in battery-powered devices.
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Compact edge computing system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Boxer-8621AI is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.
Read more...Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.
Read more...IoT made easy
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.
Read more...From the editor's desk: A ray of sunshine Technews Publishing
Editor's Choice
On Monday morning, I was making my way very slowly across town to my office. The drive was – even by Monday morning standards, which is usually busier than other days with everyone trying to get an ...
Read more...Empowering women in the SA tech sector
Editor's Choice
In South Africa’s tech industry, significant strides have been made in recent years to drive innovation through diversity. However, the journey towards cultivating a truly inclusive and supportive environment for women is far from complete.