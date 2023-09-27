Categories

Opto-Electronics



NTC thermistors for laser diode temperature measurement

27 September 2023 Opto-Electronics

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new NTCWS series of NTC thermistors, available with Au wire bonding. These bondable NTC thermistors can be mounted with Au wire bonding inside the package for highly accurate temperature detection of laser diodes (LDs) used for optical communication.

The use of LD devices in optical communication transceivers is increasing, as typified by 5G and LiDAR used for inter-vehicle distance measurement. Since the wavelength of LDs changes with temperature, controlling the temperature of LDs is the key to improving their performance.

The new NTCWS series of temperature sensors from TDK supports a narrow tolerance (± 1%) of resistance and B value, and can be mounted with Au wire bonding near the LD for highly accurate temperature sensing. Featuring a compact and lead-free design, the NTCWS series thermistors can withstand operating temperatures of -40 to 125°C. The initial release are the NTCWS3UF103FC1GT and NTCWS3UF103HC1GT sensors which have a B value of 3930 K ± 1%.


