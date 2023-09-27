Categories

ColorTokens partners with Altron Arrow

27 September 2023 News

ColorTokens Inc., a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform, has partnered with Altron Arrow to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

The strategic collaboration with Altron Arrow expands ColorTokens’ reach in the South African market to provide resellers with its Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions using software-defined micro-segmentation, endpoint, cloud security, and associated managed services. In turn, Altron Arrow’s customers can rely on its commitment to deliver innovative SaaS-based solutions.

“At Altron Arrow, we recognise the demand for Zero Trust security and micro-segmentation solutions and were looking for a supplier with comprehensive solutions to add to our offerings,” said Renato Martins, managing director at Altron Arrow. “Teaming up with ColorTokens will enable us to further our commitment to deliver innovative security solutions to our customers.”

Through its award-winning solutions, ColorTokens simplifies, accelerates and automates security operations to defend against attacks on data centres, hybrid models, cloud-based applications, dynamic applications, endpoints, individual users, devices and more. Altron Arrow reseller customers will now benefit from increased network visibility, breach containment, ransomware, and legacy asset protection, all while ensuring compliance.

“Altron Arrow has a diverse range of reseller relationships and commercial strength,” said Kevin Ware-Lane, country manager – UK, Ireland and South Africa, ColorTokens. “We are excited to work with them as this will allow us to extend the benefit of Zero Trust to the South African market through our solutions. ColorTokens has a 100% channel model, fully supporting reseller success and long-term profitable relationships.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


