EBV Electronik wins best distributor award

27 September 2023 News

Frank Wolinski and his team present the award to William Caruso and the EBV Electronik team.

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has been recognised by STMicroelectronics as its ‘2022 Best Performing Distributor in EMEA’. EBV showed the highest POS growth and best demand creation results for ST, resulting in the accolade.

“For the second consecutive year, EBV achieved the highest overall score in our major KPI categories,” said Frank Wolinski, VP head of channel sales EMEA at ST. “This outstanding performance is impressive and the result of our strong and trustful cooperation. We appreciate the strong commitment of the entire EBV team and their never-ending willingness to win and grow with ST.”

“Our five-year run as ST’s leading demand creation distributor, and now a second year in POS, is a testament to the enduring hard work, skills and collaborative approach of our technical and commercial teams at EBV,” said William Caruso, president at EBV Elektronik. “We take great pride in once again receiving this award, and our close cooperation with ST continues to go from strength to strength in 2023.”

EBV is a franchised distribution partner of ST, a world-leading semiconductor specialist serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications.

