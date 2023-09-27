Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

MACOM to acquire part of Wolfspeed

27 September 2023 News

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the radio frequency business (RF Business) of Wolfspeed. The RF business includes a portfolio of Gallium Nitride (GaN) on Silicon Carbide (SiC) products used in high performance RF and microwave applications. The business services a broad customer base of leading aerospace, defence, industrial and telecommunications customers, and most recently, generated annualised revenues of approximately $150 million.

“We are excited to acquire Wolfspeed’s RF Business and look forward to welcoming its employees to MACOM,” stated Stephen G. Daly, president and CEO, MACOM. “The RF team’s engineering capabilities, technology and products are a perfect fit with MACOM and our strategy.”

The acquisition includes a 100 mm GaN wafer fabrication facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, with operations conveying to MACOM approximately two years following the closing and Wolfspeed’s relocation of certain production equipment. The acquisition also includes design teams and associated product development assets in Arizona, California and North Carolina, and back-end production capabilities in California and Malaysia. In addition, MACOM will be assigned or licensed a robust intellectual property portfolio including over 1400 patents associated with the RF Business.

The RF Business will be acquired for $125 million, including $75 million cash paid at closing and $50 million of MACOM common stock issued with certain restrictions. A workforce of approximately 280 employees is expected to join MACOM at closing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Innovate UK announces Space Challenge for SA innovators
News
An opportunity for young South African space innovators to join a delegation of local, Kenyan and Rwandan experts on a sponsored tour of the UK aerospace industry

Read more...
Expansion to DesignSpark capabilities
News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark, with its new Product Design Centre.

Read more...
Variable slope gain equalising amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz.

Read more...
3-Phase VPX PSU for military applications
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its new 3-Phase 100 to 140 V, 47 to 800 Hz AC input, VPX power supply for critical military and aerospace applications.

Read more...
October Masterclass series
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions.

Read more...
ColorTokens partners with Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow News
ColorTokens Inc. has partnered with Altron Arrow to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

Read more...
EBV Electronik wins best distributor award
EBV Electrolink News
EBV Elektronik has been recognised by STMicroelectronics as its ‘2022 Best Performing Distributor in EMEA’, after showing the highest POS growth and best demand creation results.

Read more...
Funding for zinc-based batteries
News
The US Department of Energy has approved a loan of almost $400 million to an energy startup, which will allow it to scale up its production of its zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium chemistry.

Read more...
Successful review of PolarFire FPGAs crypto design
ASIC Design Services News
System architects and designers have received acknowledgement of the security of their designs that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs.

Read more...
1,7 to 18 GHz bypassable gain block
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1141 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband device consisting of a low-noise amplifier integrated with a low-loss, low-power amplifier bypass path.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved