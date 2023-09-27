NXP i.MX93 module suits AI edge processing

27 September 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Direct Insight has launched the QS93, a miniature QFN-style system-on-module (SoM) that provides a low-power, cost-optimised 64-bit solution for intelligent edge processing. Based on NXP’s dual-core i.MX935 with ARM Cortex-A55 processors, the QS93 measures just 27 x 27 mm2 , with a height of only 2,7 mm, and delivers excellent EMC and thermal performance.

The QS93 SoMs are available as cost-effective, solder-down modules on tape and reel packaging, which suits mid- and high-volume production runs because devices are easier to manage and test. However, a socket-ready SODIMM version, TX93, is also available for low run and development purposes.

The QS93 module’s i.MX935 processor provides a dual 1,5 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 core and a separate ARM Cortex-M33 running at 250 MHz. There is 1 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 4 GB eMMC Flash available, and a wide range of interfaces including dual USB and dual Ethernet are integrated. The i.MX935 also includes an Arm Ethos U-65 microNPU, which affords energy-efficient implementation of machine learning (ML) tasks.

The i.MX93 processor delivers powerful multimedia capability, with MIPI-CSI camera, a 2D GPU and LVDS display support. Optimal security features are provided by NXP’s Edgelock Secure Enclave. The module supports the full -40 to 85°C industrial operating temperature range, and comes with a dedicated development system (QSBASE93), equipped with Linux BSP.

For more information visit www.directinsight.co.uk






