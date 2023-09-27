Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle

Vicor recently announced its association with Lightning Motorcycle Corporation, a company that manufactures the highest performing and most advanced electric motorcycles in the world. Lightning’s mission is to build world-class, two-wheel electric transportation with superior efficiency, performance and affordability to current gasoline alternatives. As Lightning’s bikes have become more sophisticated, the electronics on board demanded more power, but not weight. Managing electrical noise in a compact and lightweight vehicle is always a challenge.
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h on the Bonneville Salt Flats, breaking the record which had stood for 35 years.
Lightning adopted the Vicor DCM4623 DC/DC converter in all of its products, to power the 12 V control electronics, lighting system, dash instrumentation and sensors. Vicor modules were chosen because of their superior reliability, low noise, power density and superior thermal management.
Lightning’s top bikes now have a range of more than 270 kilometres, and can recharge to 80% in just 10 minutes.
GL series Li-ion battery Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Enertec Megatank GL48100 is a new Li-ion battery with a capacity of 5,12 kWh, providing a substantial amount of energy storage for most commercial and residential applications.
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Compact edge computing system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Boxer-8621AI is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.
Read more...Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
Microchip has teamed up with Intelligent Hardware Korea to develop an analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI/ML inferencing using Microchip’s memBrain non-volatile in-memory compute technology.