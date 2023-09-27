Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle

27 September 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vicor recently announced its association with Lightning Motorcycle Corporation, a company that manufactures the highest performing and most advanced electric motorcycles in the world. Lightning’s mission is to build world-class, two-wheel electric transportation with superior efficiency, performance and affordability to current gasoline alternatives. As Lightning’s bikes have become more sophisticated, the electronics on board demanded more power, but not weight. Managing electrical noise in a compact and lightweight vehicle is always a challenge.

Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h on the Bonneville Salt Flats, breaking the record which had stood for 35 years.

Lightning adopted the Vicor DCM4623 DC/DC converter in all of its products, to power the 12 V control electronics, lighting system, dash instrumentation and sensors. Vicor modules were chosen because of their superior reliability, low noise, power density and superior thermal management.

Lightning’s top bikes now have a range of more than 270 kilometres, and can recharge to 80% in just 10 minutes.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





