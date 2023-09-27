Categories

Successful review for FPGA’s crypto

27 September 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

System architects and designers have now received further assurance of the security of their communications, industrial, aerospace, defence or nuclear systems that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs. The UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reviewed the MCUs, when used with the single-chip crypto design flow, against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.

PolarFire FPGAs implement Microchip’s industry-leading security architecture to protect intellectual property, secure data and secure supply chains.

PolarFire FPGA IP protection includes:

• AES 256-encrypted configuration files with SHA 256-based HMAC authentication.

• Processing which is protected against Differential Power Analysis with technology licensed from Cryptography Research Incorporated.

• Public key cryptographic cores: Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) for secure distribution of keys.

• True random number generators.

PolarFire FPGA data security features include hardened cryptographic accelerators for use in the end application, and pass-through CRI licence that enables royalty-free development of DPA-protected algorithms using techniques patented by CRI.

Microchip’s PolarFire devices deliver increased power efficiency, military-grade security and high reliability, which the company will extend with the PolarFire 2 FPGA roadmap. This will allow Microchip to continue to increase computing capability in ever-smaller and less costly industrial, IoT and other edge-compute products.


