Successful review for FPGA’s crypto

System architects and designers have now received further assurance of the security of their communications, industrial, aerospace, defence or nuclear systems that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs. The UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reviewed the MCUs, when used with the single-chip crypto design flow, against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.
PolarFire FPGAs implement Microchip’s industry-leading security architecture to protect intellectual property, secure data and secure supply chains.
PolarFire FPGA IP protection includes:
• AES 256-encrypted configuration files with SHA 256-based HMAC authentication.
• Processing which is protected against Differential Power Analysis with technology licensed from Cryptography Research Incorporated.
• Public key cryptographic cores: Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) for secure distribution of keys.
• True random number generators.
PolarFire FPGA data security features include hardened cryptographic accelerators for use in the end application, and pass-through CRI licence that enables royalty-free development of DPA-protected algorithms using techniques patented by CRI.
Microchip’s PolarFire devices deliver increased power efficiency, military-grade security and high reliability, which the company will extend with the PolarFire 2 FPGA roadmap. This will allow Microchip to continue to increase computing capability in ever-smaller and less costly industrial, IoT and other edge-compute products.
MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Updated portable library API ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.
Read more...Webinar: PSoC multitouch application development Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
During the webinar, attendees will discover the streamlined process for crafting dream automotive touch applications, and learn how Infineon devices and design applications can enhance the design process and ensure a swift development cycle.
Read more...Arm Cortex-A53-based applications processors EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s i.MX 8M Nano family of applications processors provide cost-effective integration and affordable performance for smart, connected, power-efficient devices requiring graphics, vision, voice control, intelligent sensing, and general-purpose processing.