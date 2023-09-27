Successful review of PolarFire FPGAs crypto design

Security is now an imperative for all designs in every vertical market. System architects and designers have recently received acknowledgement of the security of their communications, industrial, aerospace, defence, and nuclear designs that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs. The United Kingdom Government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reviewed the devices when used with the Single-Chip Crypto Design Flow against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.
“The NCSC conducts a very rigorous analysis, and the work done with Microchip on the Design Separation Methodology in the PolarFire FPGA enables the user to take advantage of improved resilience and functional isolation within the device. This reinforces Microchip’s commitment to our comprehensive approach to security,” said Tim Morin, technical fellow at Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “This analysis provides the option for single-chip cryptography in addition to what already exists within the devices for protecting IP, securing data, and protection against physical tampering – an often overlooked and very powerful threat to every electronic system, especially those at the intelligent edge.”
PolarFire FPGAs implement Microchip’s industry-leading security architecture to protect intellectual property, secure data and secure supply chains.
Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions.
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.
The US Department of Energy has approved a loan of almost $400 million to an energy startup, which will allow it to scale up its production of its zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium chemistry.
