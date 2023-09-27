Categories

Successful review of PolarFire FPGAs crypto design

27 September 2023 News

Security is now an imperative for all designs in every vertical market. System architects and designers have recently received acknowledgement of the security of their communications, industrial, aerospace, defence, and nuclear designs that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs. The United Kingdom Government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reviewed the devices when used with the Single-Chip Crypto Design Flow against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.

“The NCSC conducts a very rigorous analysis, and the work done with Microchip on the Design Separation Methodology in the PolarFire FPGA enables the user to take advantage of improved resilience and functional isolation within the device. This reinforces Microchip’s commitment to our comprehensive approach to security,” said Tim Morin, technical fellow at Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “This analysis provides the option for single-chip cryptography in addition to what already exists within the devices for protecting IP, securing data, and protection against physical tampering – an often overlooked and very powerful threat to every electronic system, especially those at the intelligent edge.”

PolarFire FPGAs implement Microchip’s industry-leading security architecture to protect intellectual property, secure data and secure supply chains.


