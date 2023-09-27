Non-isolated flyback switcher IC

27 September 2023

Power Integrations has announced the LinkSwitch-XT2SR family of off-line, constant-voltage (CV), non-isolated flyback switcher ICs. The new devices feature exceptionally high efficiency of up to 90% for small open-frame power supplies.

With no-load consumption below 5 mW, LinkSwitch-XT2SR ICs easily surpass the requirements of the European Union’s Energy-Related Products (ErP) Directive for standby power consumption. The new ICs deliver 250 mW to the load within the 300 mW ErP allowance, enabling designers of appliances and industrial systems to operate more system functionality in standby mode, enhancing the user experience and saving energy.

“Improving efficiency in small power supplies and at light load is crucial, considering the number and variety of applications that are continuously connected to the power grid,” stated Silvestro Fimiani, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations. “I expect to see LinkSwitch-XT2SR ICs used broadly in small appliances and in the expanding range of IoT-enabled home and building automation applications such as smart locks, sensor-based environmental controls, and in a range of industrial applications.”

Capable of delivering up to 15 W at 230 V AC, LinkSwitch-XT2SR multi-output flyback switcher ICs reduce component count by incorporating a synchronous rectifier driver and an auxiliary, low-current output to directly supply an MCU. Advanced protection and safety features include hysteretic thermal shutdown and extended creepage between the drain pin and all other pins, improving field reliability. The standard 725 V switch provides excellent protection; however, a 900 V version of the switch is available for industrial applications and for geographies where fluctuating mains voltages call for extra safety margin.

