Mesh networks as easy as never before

Panasonic Industry recently approached the Finnish mesh firmware innovators from Wirepas to integrate their patented advanced mesh connectivity into the PAN1780, a Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module that is based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52840 single-chip controller. Now, the company has further good news for all designers looking for a high performance ready-to-use, low-energy module to set up a Wirepas Mesh network in just a few steps.
The launch of the PAN1780 Wirepas Mesh demo kit springs from Panasonic’s collaboration with IoT software consulting firm, Symbiotech. The kit consists of four battery-powered sensor nodes and a sink, allowing you to set up a Wirepas Mesh network at any time and at any place.
Panasonic Industry provides a sensor node with a long wireless transmission range. This is achieved by the optimised chip antenna of the PAN1780. Symbiotech, as Wirepas Mesh experts, developed software that enables an extremely easy set-up of the demonstration, with a user interface that shows sensor data, offers control, and gives insight into the network health.
PAN1780’s high-quality hardware design, paired with Wirepas’ multi-hop wireless mesh technology, and combined with Symbiotech’s tailored software design allows an easy and quick entry into the world of mesh applications.
