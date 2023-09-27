Mesh networks as easy as never before

27 September 2023

Panasonic Industry recently approached the Finnish mesh firmware innovators from Wirepas to integrate their patented advanced mesh connectivity into the PAN1780, a Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module that is based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52840 single-chip controller. Now, the company has further good news for all designers looking for a high performance ready-to-use, low-energy module to set up a Wirepas Mesh network in just a few steps.

The launch of the PAN1780 Wirepas Mesh demo kit springs from Panasonic’s collaboration with IoT software consulting firm, Symbiotech. The kit consists of four battery-powered sensor nodes and a sink, allowing you to set up a Wirepas Mesh network at any time and at any place.

Panasonic Industry provides a sensor node with a long wireless transmission range. This is achieved by the optimised chip antenna of the PAN1780. Symbiotech, as Wirepas Mesh experts, developed software that enables an extremely easy set-up of the demonstration, with a user interface that shows sensor data, offers control, and gives insight into the network health.

PAN1780’s high-quality hardware design, paired with Wirepas’ multi-hop wireless mesh technology, and combined with Symbiotech’s tailored software design allows an easy and quick entry into the world of mesh applications.

