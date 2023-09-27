Availability of a wireless network

27 September 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

Unlike wired connections, wireless connections are invisible and affected by many different factors, making it difficult to spot abnormalities. Usually, an anomaly would only be discovered when the system operations have already been affected. In addition, it is often hard to find and solve the root cause of wireless connection issues, causing unnecessary downtime. All these factors combined make troubleshooting and managing wireless connections very difficult.

In addition to this, machinery that is moving may not only move through a Wi-Fi dead zone, but the same machinery could itself cause noise interference, affecting the signal for other instruments connected to the same network. This is usually caused by the motors and drives often sharing the same power source as the communication devices.

Vibration of the networking equipment mounted onto moving equipment is also likely to cause a problem if the equipment and cables are not securely fixed as this could also result in electromagnetic noise, and strain relief cable glands and industrial connectors on this cabling would help to reduce this noise.

The AWK-3252A Series 3-in-1 industrial wireless AP/bridge/client from Moxa is designed to meet the growing need for faster data transmission speeds through IEEE 802.11ac technology, for aggregated data rates of up to 1,267 Gbps. The AWK-3252A is compliant with industrial standards and approvals, covering operating temperature, power input voltage, surge, ESD and vibration.

The redundant DC power inputs increase the reliability of the unit, and the AWK-3252A can also be powered via PoE to facilitate flexible deployment. The device can operate concurrently on both the 2,4 and 5 GHz bands, while being backwards-compatible with existing 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi standards.

The AWK-3252A Series is compliant with the IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 Industrial Cybersecurity certifications, which cover both product security and secure development lifecycle requirements, helping customers meet the compliance requirements of secure industrial network design.

Features and benefits of the Moxa AWK-3252A Series:

• IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wave 2 AP/bridge/client.

• Concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi, with aggregated data rates up to 1,267 Gbps.

• Latest WPA3 encryption for enhanced wireless network security.

• Universal (UN) models with configurable country or region code for more flexible deployment.

• Easy network setup with Network Address Translation (NAT).

• Millisecond-level Client-based Turbo Roaming.

• Built-in 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz band pass filter for more reliable wireless connections.

• 40 to 75°C wide operating temperature range.

• Integrated antenna isolation.

Credit(s)

RJ Connect





