IA-820i with PCIe Gen5 interface

BittWare has started development on the next-gen PCIe 5.0 + CXL 400G + M.2 SSDs. Featuring the Intel Agilex 7 I-Series FPGAs, these cards are optimised for applications that are bandwidth intensive and require high-performance processor interfaces.
The 2nd-generation Hyperflex architecture provides up to 40% higher performance, or 40% lower total power, compared with Stratix 10 FPGAs. The configurable networking support provides an interface up to 400G for the most demanding bandwidth requirements, providing hard Ethernet media access control, physical coding sublayer, and forward error correction.
With PCIe Gen5 onboard and Compute Express Link (CXL) support, data transfer speeds are up to 2x faster than Gen4, and high-speed interfaces between CPUs and workload accelerators will be supported. The CXL support enables high-speed, low-latency interfacing to CPUs. These capabilities are of huge interest to developers of PC interconnect, graphics adapters, and chip-level communications.
Memory comparison: DDR4, DDR5, GDDR6 and HBM
Computer/Embedded Technology
DDR5 SDRAM was introduced in 2021 and brings many performance enhancements, but just how much faster is it over DDR4? And how does it compare to other memory types like HBM2e and GDDR6?
Availability of a wireless network
Computer/Embedded Technology
The AWK-3252A Series 3-in-1 industrial wireless AP/bridge/client from Moxa is designed to meet the growing need for faster data transmission speeds through IEEE 802.11ac technology, for aggregated data rates of up to 1,267 Gbps.
Hi-Rel for IIoT applications
Computer/Embedded Technology
In the increasingly complex world of industrial applications, having industrial-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) with excellent performance and high endurance can ensure stable operation of equipment.
Compact edge computing system
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Boxer-8621AI is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.
Linux SD-WAN appliance
Computer/Embedded Technology
With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security.
Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch
Computer/Embedded Technology
The fanless µMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports, and an intuitive web interface for easy configuration.
The diverse connector market
Interconnection
The roles that connectors are required to play range, from the smallest data connections to the largest power supplies, and they are frequently used in some of the toughest conditions on Earth.
Ultrabright chip LEDs
Opto-Electronics
Vishay's range of high-reliability ultrabright chip LEDs feature a tiny footprint with excellent efficiency, and are available in two sizes, SMD 0603 and 0402.