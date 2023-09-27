IA-820i with PCIe Gen5 interface

27 September 2023

BittWare has started development on the next-gen PCIe 5.0 + CXL 400G + M.2 SSDs. Featuring the Intel Agilex 7 I-Series FPGAs, these cards are optimised for applications that are bandwidth intensive and require high-performance processor interfaces.

The 2nd-generation Hyperflex architecture provides up to 40% higher performance, or 40% lower total power, compared with Stratix 10 FPGAs. The configurable networking support provides an interface up to 400G for the most demanding bandwidth requirements, providing hard Ethernet media access control, physical coding sublayer, and forward error correction.

With PCIe Gen5 onboard and Compute Express Link (CXL) support, data transfer speeds are up to 2x faster than Gen4, and high-speed interfaces between CPUs and workload accelerators will be supported. The CXL support enables high-speed, low-latency interfacing to CPUs. These capabilities are of huge interest to developers of PC interconnect, graphics adapters, and chip-level communications.

