Hi-Rel for IIoT applications

In the increasingly complex world of industrial applications, having industrial-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) with excellent performance and high endurance can ensure stable operation of equipment. Benefiting from 5G and AI technologies, the industrial market is no longer slow and conservative, and the amount of data to be processed is increasing, with higher performance requirements.
When compared with a traditional mechanical hard drive (HDD), an SSD has many advantages. An SSD is more energy efficient as there are no moving parts to generate both noise and heat. This also improves the reliability of SSDs over HDDs.
An SSD offers a much higher sequential read/write throughput at up to 550 MB/s compared to the throughput of an HDD at up to 160 MB/s. Being made up of flash memory chips, an SSD has a much lower power consumption, typically using 0,1 W during operation and 0,05 W when idle. A HDD typically using up to 1,75 W in operation and consumes 0,8 W in idle mode.
Comprised of only electronic components, an SSD has a wider operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C compared to the 0 to 60°C range for HDDs. This also increases their reliability; an SSD has an MTBF of 1,5 million hours, approximately double that of a HDD.
