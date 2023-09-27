Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



Compact edge computing system

27 September 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

The BOXER-8621AI fanless AI system brings edge computing anywhere it is needed. This compact and durable unit is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.

NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano provides 20 TOPS of AI performance, and support for the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK’s library of deep learning models is available. Anti-shock and anti-vibration features keep the internal electronics safe.

The BOXER-8621AI features a multitude of communication options including one GbE LAN port and four USB (two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0) ports for camera support. Communication via RS232/422/485, digital I/O and CAN bus are also integrated.

The industrial fanless computer has a temperature rating of -15 to 60°C. It boasts versatile expansion options for 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi via the M.2 E-key and the M.2 B-key expansion ports.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


