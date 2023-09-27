Compact edge computing system

The BOXER-8621AI fanless AI system brings edge computing anywhere it is needed. This compact and durable unit is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.
NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin Nano provides 20 TOPS of AI performance, and support for the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK’s library of deep learning models is available. Anti-shock and anti-vibration features keep the internal electronics safe.
The BOXER-8621AI features a multitude of communication options including one GbE LAN port and four USB (two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0) ports for camera support. Communication via RS232/422/485, digital I/O and CAN bus are also integrated.
The industrial fanless computer has a temperature rating of -15 to 60°C. It boasts versatile expansion options for 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi via the M.2 E-key and the M.2 B-key expansion ports.
Memory comparison: DDR4, DDR5, GDDR6 and HBM Avnet Abacus
Computer/Embedded Technology
DDR5 SDRAM was introduced in 2021 and brings many performance enhancements, but just how much faster is it over DDR4? And how does it compare to other memory types like HBM2e and GDDR6?
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Availability of a wireless network RJ Connect
Computer/Embedded Technology
The AWK-3252A Series 3-in-1 industrial wireless AP/bridge/client from Moxa is designed to meet the growing need for faster data transmission speeds through IEEE 802.11ac technology, for aggregated data rates of up to 1,267 Gbps.
Read more...IA-820i with PCIe Gen5 interface Avnet Abacus
Computer/Embedded Technology
Featuring the Intel Agilex 7 I-Series FPGAs, these cards are optimised for applications that are bandwidth intensive and require high-performance processor interfaces.
Read more...Hi-Rel for IIoT applications Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
In the increasingly complex world of industrial applications, having industrial-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) with excellent performance and high endurance can ensure stable operation of equipment.
Read more...Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
Microchip has teamed up with Intelligent Hardware Korea to develop an analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI/ML inferencing using Microchip’s memBrain non-volatile in-memory compute technology.
Read more...Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.