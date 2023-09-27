Robust case for sensitive electronics

nVent Electric plc announced a new addition to its SCHROFF portfolio of products: a robust case family designed especially for protecting sensitive electronics in harsh environmental conditions.

The new IP-Pro Alu EMC case offers IP65 protection in the standard version, which can be extended to IP67 if required. The die-cast aluminium case is also EMC shielded and resistant to shock, vibrations and corrosion.

As a result, it is particularly suitable for applications in railway and transportation, communication technology, test and measurement, and for applications in the industrial IoT sector. The case can be mounted on buildings, masts or in vehicles. It can control or monitor processes as a decentralised control unit equipped with a single-board computer.

The case platform is available in 15 different sizes from H90 x W122 x D122 mm to H180 x W600 x D310 mm, making it useful for electronics with standardised or customised form requirements. Effective thermal management is also important for the application ranges mentioned above. By using aluminium cases, conduction cooling ensures a reliable passive thermal transfer through the case itself. As an example, a case measuring H90 x W160 x D160 mm can dissipate 15 W, equivalent to an Intel i7 processor, and the device can be safely operated at ambient temperatures above 40°C.

Backed by a team of experts, nVent already provides support during the early stage of an application’s development by selecting the best cooling concept. nVent can verify this selection through thermal simulations in its in-house laboratory, even before initial prototypes are available. The case itself is designed for a temperature range of -30 to 80°C. Applying a special outdoor powder coating to the case extends the temperature range.

The EMC shielding built into the case reliably protects the integrated electronics from interference with testing performed on a case measuring H330 x W230 x D110 mm confirming EMC shielding for a frequency range of 30 MHz to 4 GHz.

The cases are also well equipped to withstand physical stress caused by shock and vibration, and the IP-Pro Alu EMC has also passed special shock and vibration tests, and impact and corrosion resistance tests.

IP-Pro Alu EMC cases have only four bolts, making them easy to open and close. By modifying the cases with cutouts, a coloured or chemically-treated surface and customised printing, they can be adapted to customer or application requirements. Depending on the respective application, nVent provides an integration service that not only offers the option of mechanical modification, but also supports the development of electronic components such as COM carriers.

