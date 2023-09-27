Categories

Electronic enclosures customisation

27 September 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Before electronic housings can be used, most of the time they need to be modified to firstly house the electronics, or secondly to make them user friendly and useful. Modifying an enclosure in-house can be tedious and difficult, and detracts from the main core of your business. Hammond Manufacturing can help in this regard to deliver enclosures made to a user’s exact specifications.

Hammond Manufacturing offers a wide range of enclosures ready to be modified. Typically, the minimum order is 25 pieces, but this varies depending on the product and complexity of the service required. By offering this service, the company helps to reduce wastage caused by in-house modifications that have gone awry. They can be involved in the design and approval of modification drawings. Sample enclosures are also produced for acceptance before heading into mass production.

Modifications that are available from Hammond are:

• Holes.

• Cutouts.

• Countersinking.

• Pressed-in hardware like studs and standoffs.

• Silk screening.

• UV printing.

For more information contact Communica,

+27 12 657 3500, [email protected],

www.communica.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 657 3500
Fax: +27 12 657 3550
Email: [email protected]
www: www.communica.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Communica


