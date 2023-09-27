Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

ETA powder-coating process

27 September 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Elen Enclosures is highly experienced in the supply and specification of ideal solutions suited to every enclosure application. For the electroplating process, cathodic electroplating has been applied to the painting of enclosures and electrical panels. The system is called E DUP, which is unique to ETA.

The E DUP (double layer protection) treatment includes a first layer of paint using cathode electrophoresis with epoxy resin, and a topcoat of epoxy-polyester thermosetting powder. This is in accordance with the standard ETA electrostatic cycle.

The treatment, which is standard for all of ETA’s painted solutions, uses a high-quality primer to ensure a better product finish and performance. The highly automated and innovative process has made it possible to obtain results of high quality, while reducing the thickness of topcoats and eliminating wastage.

The seven-step coating process is:

1. Degreasing.

2. Phosphating: a surface treatment where a metallic surface reacts with an aqueous phosphate solution.

3. Cold water rinsing.

4. Drying at 140°C.

5. Textured powder coating of between 50 to 70 µm.

6. Polymerisation at 170°C: monomers are combined chemically to produce large chainlike structures called a polymer.

7. Finally controlled cooling.

The final product is an enclosure with a high-quality protective coating.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 472 2220
Fax: +27 11 672 2810
Email: [email protected]
www: www.elen.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Elen Enclosures


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Robust case for sensitive electronics
Actum Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
nVent Electric plc announced a new addition to its SCHROFF portfolio of products: a robust case family designed especially for protecting sensitive electronics in harsh environmental conditions.

Read more...
Electronic enclosures customisation
Communica Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Modifying an enclosure in-house can be tedious and difficult to achieve, and detracts from the main core of your business, which is why Hammond offers the service.

Read more...
Corrosion-resistant GRP enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment.

Read more...
IP68 miniature enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
All enclosures in the range are fitted with PCB stand-offs in the base, and the preformed silicone sealing gasket provides excellent protection against the ingress of dust or water,offering a watertight seal to protect the housed electronics.

Read more...
Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family
Electrocomp Editor's Choice Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments.

Read more...
Corrosion-resistant flameproof junction box
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Pratley’s new Flameproof Ex d Envirobox junction box, made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer, is designed to withstand severe environmental conditions.

Read more...
Flight-grade multi-port circular connector
Hiconnex Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Glenair Series 23 SuperNine connectors are a high-altitude, mission-critical coaxial connector series for RF, microwave and mmWave applications.

Read more...
UV-resistant enclosures
Communica Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and also UV-resistant.

Read more...
Dual compartment enclosures
Sivan Electronic Supplies Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Gainta range of dual-compartment enclosures combine two compartments: an area that is sealed, and an area with a hinged clear lid.

Read more...
Sealed IP68 enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved