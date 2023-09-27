Graphical bench multimeter

The PeakTech P 4096 is a recently released precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values, which include gradient curves and function graphics with up to 150 measurements per second. In addition to standard measurements of voltage, current, resistance and frequency, the meter also performs diode testing and continuity tests. It is also capable of special functions like dual measurement, with two different measuring functions displayed simultaneously.
The versatile meter also has a thermocouple input for the measurement of temperature. An internal and external data logger is a bonus, as are the histogram, pass/fail, and thermal resistor measurements. The multimeter can display history curves and average acquisitions.
The versatile functions are supported by the True RMS measurements up to 100 kHz. Control of the PeakTech P 4096 is via software and the integrated communication ports: USB, RS232 or LAN. It can also be controlled via the SCPI protocol.
Read more...Transparent protective coating for PCBs Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating for printed circuit boards.
Read more...65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform Comtest
Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.
Read more...Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.
Read more...Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.
Read more...Active remote 4G/5G monitoring Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
Automation on the Nemo Active Probe allows technically adept personnel to focus on problem-solving and network development tasks instead of spending time in the field.
Read more...Air sensor module for edge AI Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Innodisk has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.
Read more...Reliable PoL digital regulators Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.