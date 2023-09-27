Graphical bench multimeter

27 September 2023 Test & Measurement

The PeakTech P 4096 is a recently released precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values, which include gradient curves and function graphics with up to 150 measurements per second. In addition to standard measurements of voltage, current, resistance and frequency, the meter also performs diode testing and continuity tests. It is also capable of special functions like dual measurement, with two different measuring functions displayed simultaneously.

The versatile meter also has a thermocouple input for the measurement of temperature. An internal and external data logger is a bonus, as are the histogram, pass/fail, and thermal resistor measurements. The multimeter can display history curves and average acquisitions.

The versatile functions are supported by the True RMS measurements up to 100 kHz. Control of the PeakTech P 4096 is via software and the integrated communication ports: USB, RS232 or LAN. It can also be controlled via the SCPI protocol.

