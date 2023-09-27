Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Graphical bench multimeter

27 September 2023 Test & Measurement

The PeakTech P 4096 is a recently released precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values, which include gradient curves and function graphics with up to 150 measurements per second. In addition to standard measurements of voltage, current, resistance and frequency, the meter also performs diode testing and continuity tests. It is also capable of special functions like dual measurement, with two different measuring functions displayed simultaneously.

The versatile meter also has a thermocouple input for the measurement of temperature. An internal and external data logger is a bonus, as are the histogram, pass/fail, and thermal resistor measurements. The multimeter can display history curves and average acquisitions.

The versatile functions are supported by the True RMS measurements up to 100 kHz. Control of the PeakTech P 4096 is via software and the integrated communication ports: USB, RS232 or LAN. It can also be controlled via the SCPI protocol.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.

Read more...
Transparent protective coating for PCBs
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating for printed circuit boards.

Read more...
Trace electric cables in structures
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires.

Read more...
65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.

Read more...
Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.

Read more...
Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.

Read more...
Active remote 4G/5G monitoring
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Automation on the Nemo Active Probe allows technically adept personnel to focus on problem-solving and network development tasks instead of spending time in the field.

Read more...
Air sensor module for edge AI
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Innodisk has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.

Read more...
Reliable PoL digital regulators
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.

Read more...
Non-isolated DC/DC switching regulator
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has launched the non-isolated switching DC/DC converter K78Uxx-1000R3, with an ultra-wide input voltage range of 9-75 V DC.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved