Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Creating your own Matter ecosystem

27 September 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Espressif’s ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform allows you to deploy your own private IoT cloud with full control over data and customisations. The ESP RainMaker solution provides a cloud backend based on AWS Serverless architecture, open-source phone apps for iOS and Android, voice assistant skills, and device firmware SDK, significantly simplifying the IoT device development.

The Matter protocol not only brings standardisation and interoperability to smart home devices, but also ensures security, reliability, and simplicity in the use of these devices. With Matter support becoming available in commonly used ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, more device makers are adopting the Matter protocol into their devices.

Espressif has now announced the availability of support for Matter Fabric in the ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform. Matter Fabric is a private virtual network over which Matter Devices, Admins, and Controllers communicate with each other. Matter Fabrics can span across the Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet physical networks within the home. ESP RainMaker customers can now build their own ecosystem without requiring significant engineering investment. This also enables customers to have Matter-based onboarding and local control in their own custom phone apps, based on ESP RainMaker.

Beyond device onboarding and control, the ESP RainMaker phone apps also support Matter ‘bindings’, which allow devices to talk to each other directly over the local network. This Matter device binding, once set up, works directly between devices, without the need for any phone apps.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Variable slope gain equalising amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz.

Read more...
Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.

Read more...
Mesh networks as easy as never before
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.

Read more...
LTE Cat4 smart module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s SC696S LTE Cat4 smart module series targets applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions.

Read more...
Passive RF crossover from Qorvo
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TQQ7399 is a passive RF crossover that operates from DC to 2700 MHz, and can handle a CW input power of up to +20 dBm.

Read more...
Otto Wireless Solutions invests in the future
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently invested in a new Keysight Vector Network Analyzer with an operating frequency range of 300 kHz to 9 GHz.

Read more...
IoT made easy
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.

Read more...
GNSS system-on-chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-M8030 from u-blox are precision GNSS chips that have been designed to provide good sensitivity and fast acquisition times for GNSS systems.

Read more...
PointPerfect smart GNSS antenna/receiver
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The augmented system combines u-blox’s ZED-F9R / NEO-D9S high-precision GNSS modules with Tallysman’s Accutenna technology and XF filtering.

Read more...
1,7 to 18 GHz bypassable gain block
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1141 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband device consisting of a low-noise amplifier integrated with a low-loss, low-power amplifier bypass path.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved