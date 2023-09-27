Creating your own Matter ecosystem

Espressif’s ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform allows you to deploy your own private IoT cloud with full control over data and customisations. The ESP RainMaker solution provides a cloud backend based on AWS Serverless architecture, open-source phone apps for iOS and Android, voice assistant skills, and device firmware SDK, significantly simplifying the IoT device development.
The Matter protocol not only brings standardisation and interoperability to smart home devices, but also ensures security, reliability, and simplicity in the use of these devices. With Matter support becoming available in commonly used ecosystems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, more device makers are adopting the Matter protocol into their devices.
Espressif has now announced the availability of support for Matter Fabric in the ESP RainMaker IoT cloud platform. Matter Fabric is a private virtual network over which Matter Devices, Admins, and Controllers communicate with each other. Matter Fabrics can span across the Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet physical networks within the home. ESP RainMaker customers can now build their own ecosystem without requiring significant engineering investment. This also enables customers to have Matter-based onboarding and local control in their own custom phone apps, based on ESP RainMaker.
Beyond device onboarding and control, the ESP RainMaker phone apps also support Matter ‘bindings’, which allow devices to talk to each other directly over the local network. This Matter device binding, once set up, works directly between devices, without the need for any phone apps.
Variable slope gain equalising amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz.
Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Mesh networks as easy as never before Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.
LTE Cat4 smart module Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s SC696S LTE Cat4 smart module series targets applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions.
IoT made easy
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.
GNSS system-on-chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-M8030 from u-blox are precision GNSS chips that have been designed to provide good sensitivity and fast acquisition times for GNSS systems.
1,7 to 18 GHz bypassable gain block RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1141 from Atlanta Micro is a wideband device consisting of a low-noise amplifier integrated with a low-loss, low-power amplifier bypass path.