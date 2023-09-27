ICAPE Trax PCB factory

A member of ICAPE GROUP, ICAPE TRAX is a premier PCB company based in Cape Town, that has been in operation since 1996. Being the first South African PCB manufacturer to achieve ISO 9001:2000 certification highlights its commitment to quality and excellence across its operations.
ICAPE TRAX offers a comprehensive range of PCB services, catering to diverse needs, from single-sided boards to intricate multilayer designs. The company’s core expertise lies in managing small and medium production runs, with a strong emphasis on timely order fulfilment and delivery to meet customer scheduling requirements.
With a monthly capacity of 550 m2, it offers a lead time of only three days for PTH prototypes and five days for PTH volume production. The company’s main industries include defence, aerospace, industrial, security, scientific research, and education.
Transparent protective coating for PCBs Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating for printed circuit boards.
Read more...Open-source pick and place machine
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.
Read more...Testing made easy Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
Read more...The multitool for electronics cleaning Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.
Read more...Case study: material handling system
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.
Read more...Modular dual-lane surface mounter Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The YRM20DL from Yamaha is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor.
Read more...Batch cleaner with built in ROSE tester Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry.
Read more...Microtronix: 30 years of excellence Microtronix Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.