ICAPE Trax PCB factory

27 September 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

A member of ICAPE GROUP, ICAPE TRAX is a premier PCB company based in Cape Town, that has been in operation since 1996. Being the first South African PCB manufacturer to achieve ISO 9001:2000 certification highlights its commitment to quality and excellence across its operations.

ICAPE TRAX offers a comprehensive range of PCB services, catering to diverse needs, from single-sided boards to intricate multilayer designs. The company’s core expertise lies in managing small and medium production runs, with a strong emphasis on timely order fulfilment and delivery to meet customer scheduling requirements.

With a monthly capacity of 550 m2, it offers a lead time of only three days for PTH prototypes and five days for PTH volume production. The company’s main industries include defence, aerospace, industrial, security, scientific research, and education.

Credit(s)

ICAPE TRAX / ICAPE South Africa





