Transparent protective coating for PCBs

27 September 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions (ECS) is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating based on acrylic resin.

This low-viscosity conformal coating has excellent insulating properties. The lacquer is both colourless and elastic, with a durable adhesion in the temperature rage from -40 to 60°C.

The spray-on solution protects printed circuit boards and surfaces. After applications it forms a shiny, flexible and protective film that is resistant to acids, salt, fungus, corrosive vapours, thermal stress, mechanical abuse, alkalis, alcohols, moisture and tough environmental conditions. It is also designed to prevent against electrical leakages and short circuits on a PCB, making it particularly suitable for the electronics industry. The solution can also be used as an insulation for coils and transformers.

For repair work, Plastic 70 can be soldered through or be totally removed with a solvent.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





