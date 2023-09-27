Transparent protective coating for PCBs

Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions (ECS) is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating based on acrylic resin.
This low-viscosity conformal coating has excellent insulating properties. The lacquer is both colourless and elastic, with a durable adhesion in the temperature rage from -40 to 60°C.
The spray-on solution protects printed circuit boards and surfaces. After applications it forms a shiny, flexible and protective film that is resistant to acids, salt, fungus, corrosive vapours, thermal stress, mechanical abuse, alkalis, alcohols, moisture and tough environmental conditions. It is also designed to prevent against electrical leakages and short circuits on a PCB, making it particularly suitable for the electronics industry. The solution can also be used as an insulation for coils and transformers.
For repair work, Plastic 70 can be soldered through or be totally removed with a solvent.
Graphical bench multimeter Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.
Read more...ICAPE Trax PCB factory ICAPE TRAX / ICAPE South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ICAPE TRAX offers a comprehensive range of PCB services, catering to diverse needs, from single-sided boards to intricate multilayer designs.
Read more...Air sensor module for edge AI Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Innodisk has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.
Read more...Reliable PoL digital regulators Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.
Read more...Adding protection to power interconnects Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.
Read more...Upgrade to Fluke’s acoustic imagers Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Firmware 5.0 update to Fluke’s ii910 imagers helps to boost efficiency and allow maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.
Read more...Open-source pick and place machine
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.