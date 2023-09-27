Trace electric cables in structures

Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V.
The Fluke 2052 Advanced Wire Tracer and 2062 Advanced Pro Wire Tracer kits consist of two essential pieces of equipment – receiver and transmitter. Both kits also include the i400 AC current clamp accessory for safely inducing a tracing signal on cables without contact to live wires. Also included in the kits are test leads, alligator clips, outlet adaptors, magnetic hanger and batteries.
Both kits, which work by detecting signals transmitted via an electromagnetic field rather than locating metal parts or voltage, deliver superior accuracy and safety levels for electricians and technicians who need to locate electric cables quickly in walls, ceilings and floors, find out if there are any opens or shorts, or identify breakers and fuses. The devices can also be used to trace non-metallic pipes and conduits, and low-voltage wires and data cables.
The new Advanced Wire Tracers use two methods to detect the signal in wires and cables: passive tracing without a transmitter for non-contact voltage detection, and active tracing with the Fluke 2000T transmitter for all other modes. The transmitter automatically senses whether the system is energised or de-energised, and accordingly selects a 6,25 kHz or 32,768 kHz output signal frequency.
The Fluke 2062 Pro Wire Tracer features a patented Smart Sensor, which identifies the orientation of located energised wires and displays the information on a 3,5-inch TFT LCD colour display.
