GL series Li-ion battery

The Enertec Megatank GL48100 is a new Li-ion battery with a capacity of 5,12 kWh, providing a substantial amount of energy storage for most commercial and residential applications. Built with advanced Li-ion technology, this battery delivers high energy density and ensures efficient energy storage and utilisation.

The battery module is equipped with an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that monitors and manages all crucial battery parameters. These include cell voltage, temperature, and state of charge, to ensure safe operation and a prolonged battery lifespan.

The GL48100 integrates seamlessly with existing solar systems, allowing for the storage of excess solar energy during times of peak generation.

