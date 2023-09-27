GL series Li-ion battery

The Enertec Megatank GL48100 is a new Li-ion battery with a capacity of 5,12 kWh, providing a substantial amount of energy storage for most commercial and residential applications. Built with advanced Li-ion technology, this battery delivers high energy density and ensures efficient energy storage and utilisation.
The battery module is equipped with an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that monitors and manages all crucial battery parameters. These include cell voltage, temperature, and state of charge, to ensure safe operation and a prolonged battery lifespan.
The GL48100 integrates seamlessly with existing solar systems, allowing for the storage of excess solar energy during times of peak generation.
Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.
Non-isolated flyback switcher IC Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has launched a new non-isolated flyback switcher IC with best-in-class efficiency and light-load operation for small power supplies.
CCG series of DC/DC converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
The CCG series DC/DC converters by TDK-Lambda have been designed as miniature and universal systems, with their two main characteristic properties being an enclosed, compact body and a wide range of input voltages.
New power module e-book
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has introduced a new e-book detailing the innovation needed to manage high power demands across the aerospace, defence and satellite sectors.
Reliable PoL digital regulators Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.