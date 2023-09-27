Polymer hybrid capacitors

ZUU series components feature the highest ripple current handling capability of 6,1 ARMS maximum, which is a 60% increase over the previous series at both 125 and 135°C. This series also combines the largest capacitance value of 1000 μF maximum, an 80% increase over the previous series. Finally, this ZUU series has the lowest ESR value of 8 mΩ minimum.

The lifetime of these capacitors is rated at 4000 hours at both 125 and 135°C, making them ideal for use in high-temperature applications. Being fully AEC-Q200 compliant, ZUU series polymer hybrid capacitors are ideal for use in several automotive applications like electric pumps, electric power steering, cooling fans,high-current DC to DC converters and ADAS.

Further target applications are telecommunications (DC to DC converters and AC to DC converters in base stations, servers, routers and switches), industrial (inverter power supply in robotics), and general power supplies (DC side of both inverter and rectifier circuits).

Vibration-proof variants of ZUU capacitors with 6 mm diameter or greater are also available. These devices can withstand shocks of as much as 30G whereas standard parts can withstand 10G maximum.

