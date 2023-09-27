ZUU series components feature the highest ripple current handling capability of 6,1 ARMS maximum, which is a 60% increase over the previous series at both 125 and 135°C. This series also combines the largest capacitance value of 1000 μF maximum, an 80% increase over the previous series. Finally, this ZUU series has the lowest ESR value of 8 mΩ minimum.
The lifetime of these capacitors is rated at 4000 hours at both 125 and 135°C, making them ideal for use in high-temperature applications. Being fully AEC-Q200 compliant, ZUU series polymer hybrid capacitors are ideal for use in several automotive applications like electric pumps, electric power steering, cooling fans,high-current DC to DC converters and ADAS.
Further target applications are telecommunications (DC to DC converters and AC to DC converters in base stations, servers, routers and switches), industrial (inverter power supply in robotics), and general power supplies (DC side of both inverter and rectifier circuits).
Vibration-proof variants of ZUU capacitors with 6 mm diameter or greater are also available. These devices can withstand shocks of as much as 30G whereas standard parts can withstand 10G maximum.
Mesh networks as easy as never before Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.
Metallised DC-link film capacitors Future Electronics
Passive Components
Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range.
Advancing quality control Avnet Silica
AI & ML
As manufacturing processes continue to become more sophisticated, the importance and effectiveness of advanced DVI solutions escalate, presenting opportunities for improved quality control.
Ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC Conical Technologies
Passive Components
Mornsun has announced its new ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC applications which has a universal brick footprint, making it an ideal replacement for other more expensive filters.
Versal HBM series evaluation kit Avnet Silica
Computer/Embedded Technology
The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system ...
AI-based visual inspection system Avnet Silica
AI & ML
The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors.
Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view Avnet Silica
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.