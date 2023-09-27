Nanocrystalline cores for magnetic amplifiers

Magnetic amplifiers, also known as mag-amps, are devices that use magnetic cores to amplify electrical signals. Due to their unique magnetic properties, nanocrystalline cores are often used in these amplifiers. These properties include:
• High permeability: having a high permeability effectively allows the cores to respond rapidly to changes in the magnetic field, which is crucial for achieving effective signal amplification.
• Low coercivity: the low coercivity of nanocrystalline cores means the cores can be magnetised and demagnetised with relatively low levels of magnetic field, which is beneficial for maintaining efficient signal processing.
• Low core loss: low losses in the core are essential for achieving high efficiency in mag-amps.
• Nanocrystalline cores provide a wider operating temperature range.
• High impedance: nanocrystalline cores offer a significantly higher impedance at high frequencies.
These properties make Magnetics’ nanocrystalline a popular material for magnetic amplifiers, for various industries like power electronics and telecommunications.
