Nanocrystalline cores for magnetic amplifiers

27 September 2023 Passive Components

Magnetic amplifiers, also known as mag-amps, are devices that use magnetic cores to amplify electrical signals. Due to their unique magnetic properties, nanocrystalline cores are often used in these amplifiers. These properties include:

• High permeability: having a high permeability effectively allows the cores to respond rapidly to changes in the magnetic field, which is crucial for achieving effective signal amplification.

• Low coercivity: the low coercivity of nanocrystalline cores means the cores can be magnetised and demagnetised with relatively low levels of magnetic field, which is beneficial for maintaining efficient signal processing.

• Low core loss: low losses in the core are essential for achieving high efficiency in mag-amps.

• Nanocrystalline cores provide a wider operating temperature range.

• High impedance: nanocrystalline cores offer a significantly higher impedance at high frequencies.

These properties make Magnetics’ nanocrystalline a popular material for magnetic amplifiers, for various industries like power electronics and telecommunications.

For more information contact Mantech Electronics, +27 11 493 9307, [email protected], www.mantech.co.za

Credit(s)

MANTECH





