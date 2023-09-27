Expansion to DesignSpark capabilities
27 September 2023
News
RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers, with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products used in the designs.
The Product Design Centre significantly enhances the CAD library that is already available to DesignSpark members and provides more than 40 different kinds of content, including product data, environmental and lifecycle information, and 3D models, footprints, and schematics.
New product information will be available as part of all DesignSpark subscription options, including product datasheets, RoHS and Reach compliance status (Y/N), and 3D model and footprint data. In addition, further component data is available in both the DesignSpark Creator and DesignSpark Engineer options, including lifecycle risk, environmental risk, RoHS and Reach compliance information, and DRC status.
For more information visit www.rs-online.com/designspark
Further reading:
October Masterclass series
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions.
Read more...
ColorTokens partners with Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow
News
ColorTokens Inc. has partnered with Altron Arrow to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.
Read more...
EBV Electronik wins best distributor award
EBV Electrolink
News
EBV Elektronik has been recognised by STMicroelectronics as its ‘2022 Best Performing Distributor in EMEA’, after showing the highest POS growth and best demand creation results.
Read more...
MACOM to acquire part of Wolfspeed
RFiber Solutions
News
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the radio frequency business of Wolfspeed.
Read more...
Funding for zinc-based batteries
News
The US Department of Energy has approved a loan of almost $400 million to an energy startup, which will allow it to scale up its production of its zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium chemistry.
Read more...
Successful review of PolarFire FPGAs crypto design
ASIC Design Services
News
System architects and designers have received acknowledgement of the security of their designs that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs.
Read more...
Electricity wheeled via Cape Town’s grid
News
The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid.
Read more...
SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day tournament
News
The annual tournament, run in conjunction with Tangible Africa, sees more than 6000 learners from across the continent participate.
Read more...
Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS
RS South Africa
News
In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company.
Read more...
Reconnecting communities surrounding the SKA site
News
Local communities surrounding the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Radio Telescope, have had to pay the price, however, by losing connectivity, to prevent noise interference on the array.
Read more...