Expansion to DesignSpark capabilities

27 September 2023 News

RS Group recently announced a further expansion in the capability of DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers, with its new Product Design Centre. The design centre includes a rich pool of technical information on more than one billion electronic component part numbers, enabling DesignSpark members to make more informed decisions about the products used in the designs.

The Product Design Centre significantly enhances the CAD library that is already available to DesignSpark members and provides more than 40 different kinds of content, including product data, environmental and lifecycle information, and 3D models, footprints, and schematics.

New product information will be available as part of all DesignSpark subscription options, including product datasheets, RoHS and Reach compliance status (Y/N), and 3D model and footprint data. In addition, further component data is available in both the DesignSpark Creator and DesignSpark Engineer options, including lifecycle risk, environmental risk, RoHS and Reach compliance information, and DRC status.

For more information visit www.rs-online.com/designspark





