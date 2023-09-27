High-performance power tool reference design

STMicroelectronics and Würth Elektronik have cooperated on a high-performance power tool, which has resulted in a motor-control reference design. The jointly-developed demonstration unit uses a Würth power tool, which contains a low-voltage brushless DC motor. The reference design includes all the necessary user interfaces required to control the motor’s trigger, speed and direction.

The demo is based on the STDES-PTOOL3A reference design, in which the Gerber files, BoM, schematics and all other necessary reference materials are available from ST. The design showcases the capabilities of the ST’s STM32G4 MCU and STDRIVE101 gate driver in powering six MOSFETs. The software code embedded in the STM32G4 was developed using the STM32 Motor Control software development kit.

This demonstration highlights the reference designs suitability for high-performance motor control applications across a wide range of power tools including drilling machines, grinders, cutters, circular saws, and other handheld machines.

