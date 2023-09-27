Microchip launches MPLAB ML development suite
27 September 2023
AI & ML
Machine learning (ML) is becoming a standard requirement for embedded designers working to develop or improve a vast array of products. Meeting this need, Microchip Technology has launched a complete, integrated workflow for streamlined ML model development with its new MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite. This software toolkit can be utilised across Microchip’s portfolio of microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs) to add an ML inference quickly and efficiently.
“Machine learning is the new normal for embedded controllers, and utilising it at the edge allows a product to be efficient, more secure and use less power than systems that rely on cloud communication for processing,” said Rodger Richey, VP of Microchip’s development systems business unit. “Microchip’s unique, integrated solution is designed for embedded engineers and is the first to support not just 32-bit MCUs and MPUs, but also 8- and 16-bit devices to enable efficient product development.”
ML uses a set of algorithmic methods to curate patterns from large data sets to enable decision making. It is typically faster, more easily updated, and more accurate than manual processing. One example of how this tool will be utilised by Microchip customers is to enable predictive maintenance solutions to accurately forecast potential issues with equipment used in a variety of industrial, manufacturing, consumer and automotive applications.
When used in combination with the MPLAB X IDE, the new toolkit provides a complete solution that can be easily implemented by those with little to no ML programming knowledge.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/Un3S
