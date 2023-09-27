The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings. This relay can measure a multitude of critical metrics like positive, negative and zero sequences, phase angles, power factor, harmonics, and total harmonic distortion (THD).
The relay can also be used for motor protection with the addition of multiple curve selections. Its directional current components cater to parallel feeder scenarios.
Housed in a compact 45 mm DIN rail mounted enclosure, the unit has LED indicators on the front to highlight fault conditions, field inputs and relay outputs. Combined with various current transformer module blocks (CTMB), the relay can accommodate various current ranges with seamless integration into higher current and voltage systems. An additional current balance CT (CBCT) exclusively addresses earth leakage detection.
Besides protection, the NewFeed relay can also be used as a motor and feeder control unit. From prestart protocols to execution timing of close commands, and continuous monitoring of breaker states with real-time load current feedback, this relay ensures every aspect of the operation is monitored and precisely controlled.
The unit’s front-end configuration software allows users to set various parameters and alter the relay’s behaviour. An onboard database saves 36 fault records and 940 event records, with precise timestamps. Also embedded in the configuration software is a data recorder and spectrum analyser.
New NeoMesh protocol stack version CST Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.
Read more...Clearing the Static Actum Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.
Read more...Mobile devices in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.
Read more...Next-gen HVC series Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.
Read more...LA Series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.