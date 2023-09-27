Categories

Circuit & System Protection



NewFeed feeder protection relay

27 September 2023 Circuit & System Protection

The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings. This relay can measure a multitude of critical metrics like positive, negative and zero sequences, phase angles, power factor, harmonics, and total harmonic distortion (THD).

The relay can also be used for motor protection with the addition of multiple curve selections. Its directional current components cater to parallel feeder scenarios.

Housed in a compact 45 mm DIN rail mounted enclosure, the unit has LED indicators on the front to highlight fault conditions, field inputs and relay outputs. Combined with various current transformer module blocks (CTMB), the relay can accommodate various current ranges with seamless integration into higher current and voltage systems. An additional current balance CT (CBCT) exclusively addresses earth leakage detection.

Besides protection, the NewFeed relay can also be used as a motor and feeder control unit. From prestart protocols to execution timing of close commands, and continuous monitoring of breaker states with real-time load current feedback, this relay ensures every aspect of the operation is monitored and precisely controlled.

The unit’s front-end configuration software allows users to set various parameters and alter the relay’s behaviour. An onboard database saves 36 fault records and 940 event records, with precise timestamps. Also embedded in the configuration software is a data recorder and spectrum analyser.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Fax: +27 12 327 1733
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


