65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform

27 September 2023 Test & Measurement

Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope (HDO) platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth, 12 bits of resolution, up to 320 GS/s of sample rate and an industry-leading 8 gigapoints (Gpts) of acquisition memory. The new WaveMaster 8000HD retains the unrivalled validation and debug capabilities of its predecessor, while adding new SDA Expert serial data analysis software options for testing next-generation serial data technologies.

Serial data technologies are increasing in speed – PCI Express 6.0 delivers a 64 GT/s data rate, while USB4 Specification v2.0 delivers 80 Gbps. Both new standards use multi-level PAM signals. The increase in speed and the use of multi-level signalling requires both increased oscilloscope bandwidth and resolution.

Serial data link complexity is also increasing through the use of dynamic link equalisation, negotiation, training and handshaking operations to establish and maintain the highest transfer rates. Some of these operations are performed over parallel low-speed serial data links using a combination of physical layer signals and protocol communications.

The new WaveMaster 8000HD series high-bandwidth oscilloscopes provide exceptional signal characterisation performance for next-generation serial data technologies. The unit more than doubles the bandwidth and sample rate of its predecessor, and provides four times more resolution and acquisition memory. Twelve bits of resolution provides exceptional signal characterisation of the multi-level PAM3 and PAM4 signals used in USB4 Specification v2.0 and PCIe 6.0, respectively, and 8 Gpts capabilities significantly enhances any ‘debug of link’ negotiation problems.

