Tech for your tanks
27 September 2023
Test & Measurement
In September, South Africa’s largest water tank manufacturer, JoJo Tanks, that has been proactive in adding to its range of products, launched a remote water monitoring smartphone application, JoJo Monitor. The application is available on the Apple and Android application stores.
The JoJo Monitor application has an easy-to-use interface, which allows for user-defined alerts and set-up, using Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when within proximity of the device. Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to the Sigfox network.
Besides the application, JoJo, in partnership with a local engineering company, has also been developing three IoT devices. JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.
The first to be launched is the JoJo Tank level. The tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound, as it does not pick up the sides of the tank. “Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” says Sebasti Badenhorst, Executive of sales and marketing for JoJo.
“The JoJo tank level device is easy to use and install on top of the JoJo tank. It is designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications, or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks. While it comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks and allows for interconnected tanks, the configuration can be customised for any tank,” says Badenhorst.
For more information visit https://www.jojo.co.za
Further reading:
The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test
Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.
Read more...
Graphical bench multimeter
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.
Read more...
Trace electric cables in structures
Comtest
Test & Measurement
Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires.
Read more...
65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform
Comtest
Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.
Read more...
Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.
Read more...
Active remote 4G/5G monitoring
Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
Automation on the Nemo Active Probe allows technically adept personnel to focus on problem-solving and network development tasks instead of spending time in the field.
Read more...
Air sensor module for edge AI
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Innodisk has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.
Read more...
PC oscilloscope with isolated USB interface
MANTECH
Test & Measurement
The Owon VDS1022I has a maximum 1 GS/s real-time sample rate and is capable of 10 million samples record length.
Read more...
Upgrade to Fluke’s acoustic imagers
Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Firmware 5.0 update to Fluke’s ii910 imagers helps to boost efficiency and allow maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.
Read more...
High-performance multi-product calibrator
Comtest
Test & Measurement
Ideal for 6,5-digit resolution DMMs, Fluke Calibration’s 5560A multi-product calibrator enables laboratories to increase accuracy, while reducing costs and equipment space.
Read more...