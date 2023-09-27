Tech for your tanks

27 September 2023 Test & Measurement

In September, South Africa’s largest water tank manufacturer, JoJo Tanks, that has been proactive in adding to its range of products, launched a remote water monitoring smartphone application, JoJo Monitor. The application is available on the Apple and Android application stores.

The JoJo Monitor application has an easy-to-use interface, which allows for user-defined alerts and set-up, using Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when within proximity of the device. Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to the Sigfox network.

Besides the application, JoJo, in partnership with a local engineering company, has also been developing three IoT devices. JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.

The first to be launched is the JoJo Tank level. The tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound, as it does not pick up the sides of the tank. “Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” says Sebasti Badenhorst, Executive of sales and marketing for JoJo.

“The JoJo tank level device is easy to use and install on top of the JoJo tank. It is designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications, or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks. While it comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks and allows for interconnected tanks, the configuration can be customised for any tank,” says Badenhorst.

For more information visit https://www.jojo.co.za





