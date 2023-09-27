Variable slope gain equalising amplifier

Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies (6 dB @ 2 GHz) ascending to higher gain levels at higher frequencies (8 to 10 dB @ 18 GHz). The increasing gain makes it an ideal solution to equalise gain and insertion loss across an RF system withoutthe need for an extra equaliser, thereby saving valuable space and BOM costs.
The AM1145 has four different slope options to allow flexibility in achieving maximum gain flatness in a system, while providing unchanged nonlinear performance. It is housed in a 3 mm QFN package with internal 50 Ω matching. The device draws only 200 mW of DC power, which makes it ideal for demanding, low-SWaP applications.
The AM1145 is one in a family of gain-equalising amplifiers offered from Atlanta Micro covering the 2 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range with variable slope and gain parameters. This family of parts is pin-compatible with each other, allowing swapping of the amplifiers to optimise system performance when needing either more or less gain versus frequency.
For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212, [email protected], www.rfibersolutions.com
Creating your own Matter ecosystem iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ESP RainMaker private IoT cloud platform, from Espressif, now supports a Matter Fabric to allow you to create your own Matter ecosystem.
Read more...Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Read more...Mesh networks as easy as never before Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.
Read more...IoT made easy
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.
Read more...GNSS system-on-chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-M8030 from u-blox are precision GNSS chips that have been designed to provide good sensitivity and fast acquisition times for GNSS systems.