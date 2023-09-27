Variable slope gain equalising amplifier

27 September 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies (6 dB @ 2 GHz) ascending to higher gain levels at higher frequencies (8 to 10 dB @ 18 GHz). The increasing gain makes it an ideal solution to equalise gain and insertion loss across an RF system withoutthe need for an extra equaliser, thereby saving valuable space and BOM costs.

The AM1145 has four different slope options to allow flexibility in achieving maximum gain flatness in a system, while providing unchanged nonlinear performance. It is housed in a 3 mm QFN package with internal 50 Ω matching. The device draws only 200 mW of DC power, which makes it ideal for demanding, low-SWaP applications.

The AM1145 is one in a family of gain-equalising amplifiers offered from Atlanta Micro covering the 2 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range with variable slope and gain parameters. This family of parts is pin-compatible with each other, allowing swapping of the amplifiers to optimise system performance when needing either more or less gain versus frequency.

For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212, [email protected], www.rfibersolutions.com

