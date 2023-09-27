Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Variable slope gain equalising amplifier

27 September 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies (6 dB @ 2 GHz) ascending to higher gain levels at higher frequencies (8 to 10 dB @ 18 GHz). The increasing gain makes it an ideal solution to equalise gain and insertion loss across an RF system withoutthe need for an extra equaliser, thereby saving valuable space and BOM costs.

The AM1145 has four different slope options to allow flexibility in achieving maximum gain flatness in a system, while providing unchanged nonlinear performance. It is housed in a 3 mm QFN package with internal 50 Ω matching. The device draws only 200 mW of DC power, which makes it ideal for demanding, low-SWaP applications.

The AM1145 is one in a family of gain-equalising amplifiers offered from Atlanta Micro covering the 2 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range with variable slope and gain parameters. This family of parts is pin-compatible with each other, allowing swapping of the amplifiers to optimise system performance when needing either more or less gain versus frequency.

For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212, [email protected], www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Creating your own Matter ecosystem
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ESP RainMaker private IoT cloud platform, from Espressif, now supports a Matter Fabric to allow you to create your own Matter ecosystem.

Read more...
Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.

Read more...
Mesh networks as easy as never before
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.

Read more...
3-Phase VPX PSU for military applications
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its new 3-Phase 100 to 140 V, 47 to 800 Hz AC input, VPX power supply for critical military and aerospace applications.

Read more...
LTE Cat4 smart module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s SC696S LTE Cat4 smart module series targets applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions.

Read more...
Passive RF crossover from Qorvo
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TQQ7399 is a passive RF crossover that operates from DC to 2700 MHz, and can handle a CW input power of up to +20 dBm.

Read more...
MACOM to acquire part of Wolfspeed
RFiber Solutions News
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the radio frequency business of Wolfspeed.

Read more...
Otto Wireless Solutions invests in the future
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has recently invested in a new Keysight Vector Network Analyzer with an operating frequency range of 300 kHz to 9 GHz.

Read more...
IoT made easy
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.

Read more...
GNSS system-on-chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-M8030 from u-blox are precision GNSS chips that have been designed to provide good sensitivity and fast acquisition times for GNSS systems.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved