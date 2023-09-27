Categories

Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor

27 September 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

TDK Corporation has announced the start of full-scale production of its InvenSense SmartSonic ICU-20201 ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS PMUT (piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer) with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.

Based on ultrasonic pulse-echo measurements, the ToF sensor provides millimetre-accurate and robust range measurements to targets at distances up to 5 m, in any lighting condition, including full sunlight, and independently of the target’s colour and optical transparency.

This new sensor gives devices the sensitivity required for accurate obstacle avoidance or proximity/presence sensing, used frequently in robotics and drones, or mobile and computing devices, for example. It is also highly relevant in settings that require shelf inventory monitoring or level sensing, such as in smart homes or smart buildings.

The ICU-20201 is the latest release in this sensor family that embeds a more powerful on-chip processor with higher computational power.

The enhanced processing capabilities allow executing a wide range of application algorithms on-chip, offloading the system MCU completely.


