MCU for smart application design
27 September 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications. The MCU features a robust range of peripherals including a 12-bit analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analogue (DAC), a PWM timer, and SPI, I2C, UART and I3C. USB FS device, CAN and HDMI-CEC ports round out the interfaces.
The RA4E2 includes 128 kB of flash memory for code, 40 kB SRAM, and 4 kB of data flash memory. All MCUs are compatible with the Open Arm ecosystem, and the devices’ easy-to-use flexible software package supports easy development and migration for a range of application designs.
The MCU delivers high-speed performance for applications including smart home devices, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial sensor networks, and building automation.
For more information contact RS Components, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], www.rs-online.co.za
