DSP, Micros & Memory



MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator

27 September 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Vishay’s new microBRICK DC-DC regulator is is designed for rapid application and cool operation. The new 6, 20 and 25 A synchronous buck regulator modules deliver increased power density and efficiency for point of load (PoL) converters.

The modules are available in a 10,6 x 6,5 x 3 mm package, making them the smallest DC-DC regulators currently on the market. The SiC931, SiC951 feature an input voltage range of 4,5 to 20 V, while the SiC967 features a wider input voltage range of 4,5 to 60 V.

Output voltage and current ranges are 0,6 to 5,5 V @ 20 A for the SiC931, 0,3 to 5,5 V @ 25 A for the SiC951, and 0,8 to 15 V @ 6 A for the SiC967.


Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


Further reading:

MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.

Read more...
Compact edge computing system
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
The Boxer-8621AI is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.

Read more...
ToF sensor enables AI applications
Altron Arrow AI & ML
The VL53L7CH from STMicroelectronics is the perfect Time-of-Flight sensor enabling AI applications, with ultrawide 90° diagonal FoV and low power consumption.

Read more...
Updated portable library API
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.

Read more...
Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
Microchip has teamed up with Intelligent Hardware Korea to develop an analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI/ML inferencing using Microchip’s memBrain non-volatile in-memory compute technology.

Read more...
ColorTokens partners with Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow News
ColorTokens Inc. has partnered with Altron Arrow to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

Read more...
NXP i.MX93 module suits AI edge processing
DSP, Micros & Memory
ased on NXP’s dual-core i.MX935 with ARM Cortex-A55 processors, the QS93 measures just 27 x 27 mm2 with a height of only 2,7 mm, and delivers excellent EMC and thermal performance.

Read more...
Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.

Read more...
Successful review for FPGA’s crypto
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
The UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre has reviewed the PolarFire FPGAs, when used with the single-chip crypto design flow, against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.

Read more...
Using a voltage converter to improve battery efficiency
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
How to extend the battery life of a device by adding a nanopower converter to an existing system, providing an increase in battery life of up to 20%.

Read more...











