Vishay’s new microBRICK DC-DC regulator is is designed for rapid application and cool operation. The new 6, 20 and 25 A synchronous buck regulator modules deliver increased power density and efficiency for point of load (PoL) converters.
The modules are available in a 10,6 x 6,5 x 3 mm package, making them the smallest DC-DC regulators currently on the market. The SiC931, SiC951 feature an input voltage range of 4,5 to 20 V, while the SiC967 features a wider input voltage range of 4,5 to 60 V.
Output voltage and current ranges are 0,6 to 5,5 V @ 20 A for the SiC931, 0,3 to 5,5 V @ 25 A for the SiC951, and 0,8 to 15 V @ 6 A for the SiC967.
MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Compact edge computing system
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Boxer-8621AI is equipped with the superior edge computing performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, to provide the power to execute all AI applications.
Updated portable library API
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.
Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI
Editor's Choice AI & ML
Microchip has teamed up with Intelligent Hardware Korea to develop an analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI/ML inferencing using Microchip’s memBrain non-volatile in-memory compute technology.
Vicor helps record-setting motorcycle
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lightning Motorcycle now holds the land speed record for electric motorcycles, with Vicor modules helping to power the motorcycle to over 345 km/h.
Successful review for FPGA's crypto
DSP, Micros & Memory
The UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre has reviewed the PolarFire FPGAs, when used with the single-chip crypto design flow, against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.