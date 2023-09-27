MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator

Vishay’s new microBRICK DC-DC regulator is is designed for rapid application and cool operation. The new 6, 20 and 25 A synchronous buck regulator modules deliver increased power density and efficiency for point of load (PoL) converters.

The modules are available in a 10,6 x 6,5 x 3 mm package, making them the smallest DC-DC regulators currently on the market. The SiC931, SiC951 feature an input voltage range of 4,5 to 20 V, while the SiC967 features a wider input voltage range of 4,5 to 60 V.

Output voltage and current ranges are 0,6 to 5,5 V @ 20 A for the SiC931, 0,3 to 5,5 V @ 25 A for the SiC951, and 0,8 to 15 V @ 6 A for the SiC967.

