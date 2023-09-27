High performance and reliability in a PSU

27 September 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Aimtec’s best-in-class products deliver high performance and reliability in the most demanding applications. A range of PSUs are available including AC adaptors, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, AC-DC and DC-DC LED drivers, filters, and regulators.

Aimtec’s single-output 12 V AC-DC power supply can provide up to 20 W in a PCB-mount package. With an input voltage range from 85 to 305 V AC or 100 to 430 V DC, and a temperature range from -40 to 85°C, the PSU is suitable for a wide variety of applications in EV charging, grid power, and industrial instrumentation.

Taking SWaP one step further, the company offers a 1 W surface-mount device DC-DC converter. With excellent reliability and temperature performance up to 125°C, the units provide an isolated and fixed 5 V output.

For beefier applications, the AMEDP480-24SNZ PSU is available. This 480 W supply is built with numerous safety features including short-circuit and over-current protection. The DIN-rail mount solution can supply a fixed 24 V DC output at 20 A from an input of 85 to 265 V AC or 120 to 370 V DC. The unit has a typical efficiency of 94%, with a maximum output ripple of only 100 mV.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





