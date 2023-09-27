High performance and reliability in a PSU

Aimtec’s best-in-class products deliver high performance and reliability in the most demanding applications. A range of PSUs are available including AC adaptors, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, AC-DC and DC-DC LED drivers, filters, and regulators.
Aimtec’s single-output 12 V AC-DC power supply can provide up to 20 W in a PCB-mount package. With an input voltage range from 85 to 305 V AC or 100 to 430 V DC, and a temperature range from -40 to 85°C, the PSU is suitable for a wide variety of applications in EV charging, grid power, and industrial instrumentation.
Taking SWaP one step further, the company offers a 1 W surface-mount device DC-DC converter. With excellent reliability and temperature performance up to 125°C, the units provide an isolated and fixed 5 V output.
For beefier applications, the AMEDP480-24SNZ PSU is available. This 480 W supply is built with numerous safety features including short-circuit and over-current protection. The DIN-rail mount solution can supply a fixed 24 V DC output at 20 A from an input of 85 to 265 V AC or 120 to 370 V DC. The unit has a typical efficiency of 94%, with a maximum output ripple of only 100 mV.
Low-power GNSS module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SE868K5-SF achieves ultra-low power consumption and embeds LNA and a SAW filter to achieve the best performance.
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
These use cases of the AD74115H include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.