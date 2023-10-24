Webinar: Understanding ToF sensors

27 September 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics is offering a live webinar titled ‘Understanding ST ToF sensors, from state-of-the-art to the coming AI boom’. The company will present the incredibly varied possibilities of its FlightSense Time-of-Flight ranging technologies.

Join ST’s seven subject-matter experts to discuss how these sensors can enhance ranging and detection performance in various applications. The data handling capabilities of its latest multizone sensors will also be delved into, including how they can enable AI in scenarios beyond one’s imagination.

Two sessions are on offer. The first will cover ‘Latest ToF sensor solutions and applications’, and will take place on:

Date: 24 October 2023

Time: 15:00 (SAST)

The second will look at ‘ToF sensors with greater data throughput’, and will take place on:

Date: 26 October 2023

Time: 15:00 (SAST)

To book your spot on either of these webinars, visit https://bitly.ws/XBjA





