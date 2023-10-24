Webinar: Understanding ToF sensors
27 September 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics is offering a live webinar titled ‘Understanding ST ToF sensors, from state-of-the-art to the coming AI boom’. The company will present the incredibly varied possibilities of its FlightSense Time-of-Flight ranging technologies.
Join ST’s seven subject-matter experts to discuss how these sensors can enhance ranging and detection performance in various applications. The data handling capabilities of its latest multizone sensors will also be delved into, including how they can enable AI in scenarios beyond one’s imagination.
Two sessions are on offer. The first will cover ‘Latest ToF sensor solutions and applications’, and will take place on:
Date: 24 October 2023
Time: 15:00 (SAST)
The second will look at ‘ToF sensors with greater data throughput’, and will take place on:
Date: 26 October 2023
Time: 15:00 (SAST)
To book your spot on either of these webinars, visit https://bitly.ws/XBjA
Further reading:
LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s EM060K-EA module is powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem from Qualcomm Technologies, and adopts 3GPP Release 12 technology which supports a theoretical peak date rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink.
Read more...
Low-power GNSS module
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SE868K5-SF achieves ultra-low power consumption and embeds LNA and a SAW filter to achieve the best performance.
Read more...
Dead-reckoning GNSS module
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.
Read more...
IoT module receives high security score
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that extensive testing by Finite State shows that Quectel’s products exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security measures.
Read more...
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 module
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the u-blox JODY-W5, which has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3 technologies, including LE Audio.
Read more...
Creating your own Matter ecosystem
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ESP RainMaker private IoT cloud platform, from Espressif, now supports a Matter Fabric to allow you to create your own Matter ecosystem.
Read more...
Variable slope gain equalising amplifier
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM1145 is a wideband digitally-controlled variable-slope amplifier that covers a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz.
Read more...
Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor
Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Read more...
Mesh networks as easy as never before
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.
Read more...
LTE Cat4 smart module
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s SC696S LTE Cat4 smart module series targets applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions.
Read more...