SMD coupled inductors

27 September 2023 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has expanded its family of flat wire inductors with the high-performance EPCOS ERUC23 coupled inductor series (B82559S*). In these components, two windings share a single magnetic core. The new series comprises six types, covering a coupled inductance range from 1,4 to 4,1 µH and saturation currents from 50 to 97 A.

The AEC-Q200-qualified and RoHS-compliant components, which can be picked and placed automatically, have dimensions of just 26,8 x 13,8 mm2, with heights varying between 13,7 and 14,0 mm depending on the type. They are specified for a wide temperature range from -40 to 150 °C, and depending on the type, the DC resistance of a single winding is 0,82 to 1,85 mΩ.

Coupled inductors are very versatile: They are suitable for dual-phase buck and boost converters as well as for buck/boost converters – particularly for hybrid voltage converters that convert 48 V to 12 V. Since the two windings are coupled, the ripple current is reduced, which improves efficiency. Using coupled inductors instead of two individual chokes saves significant space on the circuit board.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





