SMD coupled inductors

TDK Corporation has expanded its family of flat wire inductors with the high-performance EPCOS ERUC23 coupled inductor series (B82559S*). In these components, two windings share a single magnetic core. The new series comprises six types, covering a coupled inductance range from 1,4 to 4,1 µH and saturation currents from 50 to 97 A.
The AEC-Q200-qualified and RoHS-compliant components, which can be picked and placed automatically, have dimensions of just 26,8 x 13,8 mm2, with heights varying between 13,7 and 14,0 mm depending on the type. They are specified for a wide temperature range from -40 to 150 °C, and depending on the type, the DC resistance of a single winding is 0,82 to 1,85 mΩ.
Coupled inductors are very versatile: They are suitable for dual-phase buck and boost converters as well as for buck/boost converters – particularly for hybrid voltage converters that convert 48 V to 12 V. Since the two windings are coupled, the ripple current is reduced, which improves efficiency. Using coupled inductors instead of two individual chokes saves significant space on the circuit board.
Analogue front end for sensor measurements Electrocomp
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The NJU9103 AFE from Nisshinbo is a tiny analogue front end, with a 16-bit resolution ADC and up to 512 x signal amplification from the programmable gain amplifier.
Read more...Corrosion-resistant GRP enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment.
Read more...Polymer hybrid capacitors Avnet Abacus
Passive Components
ZUU series components feature the highest ripple current handling capability of 6,1 ARMS maximum, which is a 60% increase over the previous series at both 125 and 135°C.
Read more...Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Read more...External Wi-Fi dual band antenna Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The X9001748 is an IP67 black or white antenna, which offers protection against dust and water, and provides a high gain suited for Wi-Fi applications.
Read more...Metallised DC-link film capacitors Future Electronics
Passive Components
Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range.