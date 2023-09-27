Truesense Ultra-Wideband portfolio for precise location technology

27 September 2023 News

Arrow Electronics, represented by Altron Arrow in South Africa, has announced a global distribution agreement with Truesense, a company providing edge AI, software algorithms and UltraWideBand (UWB) radar and ranging technology, to distribute Truesense modules, development kits and software.

The agreement lets Arrow’s customers accelerate new product designs by leveraging Truesense UWB modules for roles such as communication, ranging and localisation, real-time location, asset tracking, gesture detection, access control, and environmental sensing.

“Adding the Truesense portfolio to our lineup expands our offer to customers, provides easy access to cutting-edge UWB technology that permits high-value functionality, with excellent power efficiency ideal for IoT devices and portable products,” said Matthias Hutter, vice president supplier marketing and product management, EMEA, Arrow Electronics. “With the supporting ecosystem comprising evaluation hardware and ready-to-use software, we can help our customers quickly bring new concepts to market that are both innovative and disruptive, and robust and reliable.”

“Our agreement with Arrow strengthens our market presence, and enables a broader customer base to unleash the inherent strengths of UWB in future generations of smart products,” said Alessandro Bassi, chief marketing officer, Truesense. “Teaming our specialised knowhow and R&D; resources with Arrow’s in-house engineering skills and commercial services is a combination that’s sure to deliver success.”

UWB technology is based on IEEE 802.15.4a/z and optimised for precise location, with strengths including high accuracy and reliability, low latency, security, and low power consumption. Resistant to obstructions, interference, and multipath errors, UWB performs strongly in indoor contexts such as in smart buildings, smart factories, medical applications such as patient and equipment monitoring, and the enhanced spatial awareness in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) equipment.





